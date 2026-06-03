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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP101: Hour 1 - Iran Opens Fire
0:00
-36:59

S15 EP101: Hour 1 - Iran Opens Fire

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

At some point President Trump is going to have to admit there is no negotiating with Iran as they have already breached whatever ceasefire they pretended was in place plus CBS is cleaning house and it's very telling how upset hard core progressives are about it.

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