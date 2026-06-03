Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP101: Hour 2 - The Nepobaby Bully
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP101: Hour 2 - The Nepobaby Bully

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans in congress are not high on the idea of Pulte being the head of DNI plus democrats have a very easy and clear path to get rid of Graham Platner and their refusal to do so says everything you need to know about the left.

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