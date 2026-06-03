Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP101: Hour 3 - When Public Health Lost the Plot
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-37:13

S15 EP101: Hour 3 - When Public Health Lost the Plot

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Covid and conspiracy killed the publics trust in health sciences plus California continues to ad fuel to the stolen election fire by taking weeks to count votes.

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