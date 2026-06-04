Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP102: Hour 1 - They Never Meant It
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP102: Hour 1 - They Never Meant It

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats don't and have never meant it when they talk about morals plus there is no way to sugar coat this but President Trump's action against Iran has been a complete failure.

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