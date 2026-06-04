Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP102: Hour 2 - The SPLC Funded Racism
0:00
-37:11

S15 EP102: Hour 2 - The SPLC Funded Racism

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The SPLC needed to fund racism in order to fight it….like almost all left wing causes, fund the thing you're fighting plus the left wants to go back to reeducation camps only this time for conservatives.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture