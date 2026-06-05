Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP103: Hour 1 - The Platner Saga Continues
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-37:07

S15 EP103: Hour 1 - The Platner Saga Continues

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats picked a doozy in Graham Platner and boy are they willing to go down with the ship as the drip, drip, drip of his insane behavior continues to come out in the media.

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