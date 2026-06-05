Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP103: Hour 2 - Jobs and Caveats
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP103: Hour 2 - Jobs and Caveats

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Some very good economic news came out recently that give some hope going forward plus Bernie Sanders is finally seeing his life long goal of taking over the democrat party.

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