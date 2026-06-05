Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP103: Hour 3 - The Daring and the Brave
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S15 EP103: Hour 3 - The Daring and the Brave

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We take look back and honor the anniversary of D-Day plus open line Friday calls.

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