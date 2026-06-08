Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP104: Hour 1 - Missiles Flying and Pratt
0:00
-37:06

S15 EP104: Hour 1 - Missiles Flying and Pratt

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Our only hope in Iran is that the Presidents public statements don't reflect what is going on behind closed doors plus a break down on LA's mayoral race and no, it wasn't stolen from Spencer Pratt.

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