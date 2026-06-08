Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP104: Hour 3 - The Platner Day of Judgment
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-37:22

S15 EP104: Hour 3 - The Platner Day of Judgment

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The individuals who pushed Graham Platner have been revealed plus Scott Pelley goes full stolen valor on getting fired from CBS.

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