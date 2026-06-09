Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP105: Hour 1 - Primary Day in Maine
0:00
-37:05

S15 EP105: Hour 1 - Primary Day in Maine

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's primary day and it looks like democrats are committed to going off the cliff plus President Trump is stuck in a bad news cycle he can't get out of if he doesn't pivot.

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