Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP105: Hour 2 - Meta Gets It Right
0:00
-37:10

S15 EP105: Hour 2 - Meta Gets It Right

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Chinese have been very successful in their propaganda campaign to get Americans to turn against data centers plus an over reliance on tech is ruining student education.

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