Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP106: Hour 1 - Justice in Texas in an Alternate Universe
0:00
-36:58

S15 EP106: Hour 1 - Justice in Texas in an Alternate Universe

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Justice was served in Texas yesterday as it sent a murdered to prison for 35 years for stabbing a 17 year old to death plus Trump is really dithering on Iran and beyond time to crap or get off the pot.

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