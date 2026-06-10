Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP106: Hour 2 - America the Beautiful
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP106: Hour 2 - America the Beautiful

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Europeans and other foreigners who are coming to the US for the world cup are discovering just how awesome the United States actually is plus with Graham Platner winning Maine democrats are trying to convince themselves they can take the Senate without Maine. Good luck.

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