Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP106: Hour 3 - The Operation to Make You Hate America
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S15 EP106: Hour 3 - The Operation to Make You Hate America

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Too many people have chosen to look outward, blaming the world, instead of their poor decisions as to why they are underachievers

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