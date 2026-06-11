Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP107: Hour 1 - The Left Keeps Hating on America
0:00
-36:57

S15 EP107: Hour 1 - The Left Keeps Hating on America

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Erick-Woods Erickson

While foreigners continue to reveal in how amazing the US is the left continues to hate it…..be more like the foreigners plus Iran is just playing games and it's beyond time to end the charade.

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