Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP107: Hour 2 - There is No War in Ba Sing Se or Iran
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S15 EP107: Hour 2 - There is No War in Ba Sing Se or Iran

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The economics or this prolonged, whatever you want to call it, in Iran, don't look good for the President or the US plus the left, who went all in with the #MeToo movement, is bending over backwards to defend domestic violence now that it suits their needs.

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