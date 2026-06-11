Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP107: Hour 3 - Racial Poison and the Choice of Victimhood
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP107: Hour 3 - Racial Poison and the Choice of Victimhood

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The racial grievance crowd continues to perpetuate permanent victimhood to the point it's inescapable for those foolish enough to fall for it plus President Trump just said there is a deal but every country he named, including Iran and Israel, say they have no idea what he's talking about.

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