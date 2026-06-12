Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP108: Hour 1 - Deal or No Deal?
0:00
-36:59

S15 EP108: Hour 1 - Deal or No Deal?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

I give up trying to figure out what President Trump is doing in Iran, it's completely schizophrenic at this point plus the left hates everything but nothing more that success they don't control.

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