Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP109: Hour 1 - An American Failure
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S15 EP109: Hour 1 - An American Failure

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The Iran deal is a huge US failure and there is no spinning this plus the right has become as performative as the left.

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