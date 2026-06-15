Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP109: Hour 2 - Programming and Counter-Programming Patriotism
0:00
-37:22

S15 EP109: Hour 2 - Programming and Counter-Programming Patriotism

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The UFC fight at the White House might not have been for everyone but it was definitely pro-America unlike the left's embarrassing counter programing plus something very evil is trying to take over churches in the US.

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