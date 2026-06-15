Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP109: Hour 3 - The First Trillionaire is an African American Immigrant
0:00
-37:24

S15 EP109: Hour 3 - The First Trillionaire is an African American Immigrant

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Erick-Woods Erickson

To the surprise of no one the left continues to hate earned wealth.

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