Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP11: Hour 1 - The Church Invaders
0:00
-37:02

S15 EP11: Hour 1 - The Church Invaders

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Don Lemon and his radical leftist friends break federal law and storm into a church during Sunday service to harass parishioners, a new book details the antisemitism from the Harris campaign plus no one potentially running for the Democrat nomination for president can answer whether a man can get pregnant.

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