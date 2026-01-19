Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP11: Hour 2 - The AWFULs
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP11: Hour 2 - The AWFULs

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Let go down the rabbit hole of how the AWFULs are the worst and ruining the country plus Trump is fumbling his bid for Greenland so badly it's hard to see a deal ever being entertained let along reached.

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