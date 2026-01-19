Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP11: Hour 3 - Reality Check
0:00
-37:14

S15 EP11: Hour 3 - Reality Check

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's take a look at what we can expect from the midterms if Trump doesn't course correct how he's managing the countries problems plus the trans community can only survive by changing the meaning of language. Don't let them do it.

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