Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP110: Hour 1 - The "Vance Plan" is a Bad Plan
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S15 EP110: Hour 1 - The "Vance Plan" is a Bad Plan

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Vance tries to sell the administrations capitulation to the Iranians.

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