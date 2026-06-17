Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP111: Hour 1 - The Presidential Tantrum
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP111: Hour 1 - The Presidential Tantrum

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The President isn't handling the latest criticism of his recent decisions.

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