Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP111: Hour 2 - The Great British Cover Up
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-37:12

S15 EP111: Hour 2 - The Great British Cover Up

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Erick-Woods Erickson

As details emerge about the lengths british politicians went to cover up migrant rape gangs it's clear accountability needs to be the focus.

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