Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP111: Hour 3 - The Collapse of the Democrat Wave
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP111: Hour 3 - The Collapse of the Democrat Wave

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Events can always change things but democrats are not on good footing heading into the midterms.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture