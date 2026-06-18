Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP112: Hour 1 - Rooker–Feldman Lives
0:00
-37:05

S15 EP112: Hour 1 - Rooker–Feldman Lives

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS releases a number of cases today so lets break them down plus we are going to try, albeit in vain, to put a rosey spin in the Iran deal.

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