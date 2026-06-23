Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP114: Hour 1 - I Did Nazi That Coming
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-36:59

S15 EP114: Hour 1 - I Did Nazi That Coming

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The woke right of podcastistan just loves themselves some Russian propaganda sprinkled with a heavy dose of drooling over the islamic dictatorship of Qatar plus democrats are going to really regret nominating Christianity hating James Talarico.

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