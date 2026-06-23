Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP114: Hour 2 - Big Day at the Supreme Court
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP114: Hour 2 - Big Day at the Supreme Court

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS released a handful of decisions today but not he biggest ones plus Christians in the US would rather cozy up to politicians they like than speak on Christian persecution in places like Lebanon.

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