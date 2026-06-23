Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP114: Hour 3 - Baiting Donald Trump
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP114: Hour 3 - Baiting Donald Trump

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It is such a deep and profound disappointment watching Trump and Vance gaslight Americans about their Iranian deal that is worse than Obama's plus Canada loves killing the innocent but not the criminal murderer.

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