Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP115: Hour 1 - Self-Loathing Whites Move Hard Left
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP115: Hour 1 - Self-Loathing Whites Move Hard Left

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats have always played footsie with communists but they went too far and the communists are now getting elected and wearing the party as a skin suit plus Trump is great at convincing voters of his vision but can't seem to manage it with elected officials.

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