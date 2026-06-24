Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP115: Hour 2 - The Fraud in the Machine
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S15 EP115: Hour 2 - The Fraud in the Machine

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Holy cow is the Trump administration discovering a disturbing amount of healthcare fraud and you can probably guess who almost all the perps are in these cases plus the march back to the right in South America is a direct result of misery of socialism. A lesson we seem intent on ignoring here in America.

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