Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP116: Hour 1 - Trump Wins Big at the Supreme Court
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S15 EP116: Hour 1 - Trump Wins Big at the Supreme Court

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS decided that words have actual meaning and not just the fulfillment of whatever schizophrenic emotion the left is currently suffering from.

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