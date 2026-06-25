Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP116: Hour 2 - As the Communists March, Conservatives Fundraise
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S15 EP116: Hour 2 - As the Communists March, Conservatives Fundraise

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Republicans in the senate can scream about the filibuster and SAVE act but they all bailed to go home for the July 4th holiday proving they are all full of it plus the communists are taking over the democrat party but will we let them take the country?

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