Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP116: Hour 3 - Rubio and the MOU
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S15 EP116: Hour 3 - Rubio and the MOU

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Vance is giving Iran everything it wants while lying to the American people so it begs the question, can he be trusted going forward.

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