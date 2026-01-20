Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP12: Hour 1 - Distractions and Distortions
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP12: Hour 1 - Distractions and Distortions

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Erick-Woods Erickson

All the usual suspects on the left and in media are doubling down on the illegal protest in a church plus Trump is right on Greenland but can't get out of his own way to get the deal done.

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