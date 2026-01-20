Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP12: Hour 2 - Will They Defund ICE?
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP12: Hour 2 - Will They Defund ICE?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is insane and learned nothing from how poorly defund the police went so they are on to defunding ICE plus Virginia is about to discover what a mistake they made.

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