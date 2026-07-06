S15 EP122 Hour 1 - The Obligations of Greatness

In this post-Fourth of July week episode, Erick Erickson celebrates American exceptionalism, drawing from Ronald Reagan's "City Upon a Hill" and the unique success of the American Revolution compared to the failures of France, Russia, and China. He explores what truly makes America the greatest nation and why people vote with their feet to come here.

Erick also breaks down the absurd soccer controversy: leftists rooting against the U.S. team after FIFA reversed an unfair red card — simply because they assume President Trump was involved. He calls out the self-loathing patriotism of critics who refuse to leave the country they claim to hate.

A powerful, inspiring monologue on liberty, sacrifice, national character, and rejecting isolationism. Must-listen for Independence Day weekend reflections on what it means to be American.