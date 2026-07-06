S15 EP122: Hour 2 - Our Ally If We'll Have Them

Erick Erickson highlights a powerful signal of friendship from the United Arab Emirates: while other Middle Eastern nations attended the funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini with anti-American chants, the UAE skipped it entirely and instead sent its air force to perform flyovers for America's Fourth of July celebrations.

Drawing from his childhood growing up in Dubai, Erick makes the case for a stronger U.S.-UAE alliance, noting the UAE's pro-Western stance, military cooperation against Iran, exit from OPEC, and willingness to stand with America and Israel.

Plus, Erick dives into the wild, dysfunctional political drama in Louisiana, where New Orleans officials indicted the state Attorney General for simply warning them they were conducting an illegal election — complete with grand jury leaks, massive conflicts of interest, and a special prosecutor who didn't even know who she was prosecuting.

Erick also touches on the U.S. soccer match vs. Belgium, Patriot Front/white nationalism concerns on the right, and more.

A must-listen episode on foreign alliances, American exceptionalism, and government dysfunction.