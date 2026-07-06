S15 EP122: Hour 3 - Racists, Communists, and Socialists, Oh My!

Erick Erickson urges conservatives to stop blanket-labeling Democrats as "communists" and instead expose their actual radical positions: seizing the means of production, abolishing borders and prisons, defunding police and ICE, socialized healthcare, and overthrowing "American imperialism."

He breaks down how Democratic Socialists are co-opting the Democratic Party through low-turnout urban primaries, charismatic messaging, and long-term institutional capture — especially in education.

Topics include:

Debate with a caller defending Patriot Front / white nationalism

Rise of candidates like Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan), Zohran Mamdani, and others

Indoctrination of Gen Alpha and the power of protest culture

Why good Republican candidates are sitting on the sidelines (Trump endorsements, donor access, etc.)

Graham Platner rumors in Maine and more

A hard-hitting hour on political strategy, cultural decay, and the real battle for America's future.