Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP122: Hour 3 - Racists, Communists, and Socialists, Oh My!
0:00
-37:28

S15 EP122: Hour 3 - Racists, Communists, and Socialists, Oh My!

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson urges conservatives to stop blanket-labeling Democrats as "communists" and instead expose their actual radical positions: seizing the means of production, abolishing borders and prisons, defunding police and ICE, socialized healthcare, and overthrowing "American imperialism."

He breaks down how Democratic Socialists are co-opting the Democratic Party through low-turnout urban primaries, charismatic messaging, and long-term institutional capture — especially in education.

Topics include:

  • Debate with a caller defending Patriot Front / white nationalism

  • Rise of candidates like Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan), Zohran Mamdani, and others

  • Indoctrination of Gen Alpha and the power of protest culture

  • Why good Republican candidates are sitting on the sidelines (Trump endorsements, donor access, etc.)

  • Graham Platner rumors in Maine and more

A hard-hitting hour on political strategy, cultural decay, and the real battle for America's future.

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