Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP123: Hour 1 - The Platner Flame Out
0:00
-36:48

S15 EP123: Hour 1 - The Platner Flame Out

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Graham Platner has finally gotten too problematic and now begins the Joe Biden treatment.

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