Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP123: Hour 2 - The Cost of Government Subsidy
0:00
-37:20

S15 EP123: Hour 2 - The Cost of Government Subsidy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Government subsidies make everything more expensive and slow innovation.

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