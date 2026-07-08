S15 EP124: Hour 2 - Iran Heats Up Again

Erick Erickson breaks down the latest US strikes on Iranian coastal targets, the suspension of Iran's oil sales, and ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. He critiques the fragile ceasefire, JD Vance's comments, and Iran's rearmament efforts.
He also delivers a strong defense of capitalism through the inspiring story of Driscoll's — the family company that made premium strawberries, blueberries, and berries available year-round worldwide through innovation. Erickson contrasts this with socialist resentment toward successful entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos and highlights how working-class voters are rejecting candidates like Graham Plattner.