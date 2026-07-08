S15 EP124: Hour 3 - The Conspiracists

Erick Erickson exposes the Democratic Party's Biden-style cover-up of Graham Plattner's scandals in the Maine Senate race. From the Nazi death's head tattoo and Reddit rape fantasies to multiple sexual assault and rape allegations, Democrats and the media (including the New York Times' "catch and kill") defended him until polling shifted against Susan Collins.
Erickson draws parallels to Biden's decline, party elites overriding voters, and selective belief in women based on politics. A must-listen breakdown of hypocrisy, media complicity, and threats to democracy from within the Democratic Party.