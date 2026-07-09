S15 EP125: Hour 1 - Always Somebody Else's Fault

Erick Erickson broadcasts live from Las Vegas and dives deep into the dramatic collapse of Graham Platner's Senate campaign in Maine. Platner officially drops out amid a flood of sexual misconduct allegations, unhinged rants, and media fallout — exposing the Democratic Party's poor vetting and desperate search for anti-establishment fighters.
Erick discusses the broader anti-establishment wave on both sides of the aisle, why character still matters in politics, the disconnect between party elites and voters, and the dangers of the far-left's influence on the Democratic base. Plus, listener calls on an Open Line Thursday.
Topics include:
- Platner's pattern of behavior and media complicity
- Democratic Socialists vs. establishment Democrats
- Why good candidates sit on the sidelines
- Lessons from Trump's 2016 rise and current party fractures