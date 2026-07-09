Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP125: Hour 2 - Peace No More
0:00
-37:04

S15 EP125: Hour 2 - Peace No More

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Erick Erickson takes listener calls on an Open Line Thursday, discussing the realities of immigration enforcement, ICE operations, and why Hispanic Americans strongly oppose illegal immigration. He defends law enforcement against left-wing attacks and contrasts postmodern emotional appeals with facts on the ground.

Additional topics include:

- Escalating U.S. actions against Iran, including strikes on infrastructure and economic pressure

- Why Democrats keep elevating flawed, extreme candidates

- James Talarico's "all paths to truth" religious pluralism and its disconnect with voters

- Tax reform challenges and the limits of replacing the income tax

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