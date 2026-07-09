S15 EP125: Hour 3 - To Be Counter-Cultural

Erick Erickson makes the case that true counterculture today looks very different from the 1960s: going to church, reading physical books, socializing in person, and enjoying moderate drinking with friends. He ties this to rising social isolation, declining literacy, AI cheating in schools, and the health of American culture.

Additional topics include:

- Costco's employee-first model and why treating workers well drives long-term success

- Free markets, morality, and the dangers of profit-over-people private equity

- Update on Graham Platner's campaign

- The Tyler Robinson case and wild conspiracy theories

- Bonnie Tyler tribute

A thoughtful hour on faith, culture, business, and rejecting modern isolation.